Pressure building on Government in Offaly to defer turf sale ban

PRESSURE is building on the Government to defer its proposed ban on the commercial sale of turf.

Offaly Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen revealed today that he is to meet Energy Minister Eamon Ryan to discuss the matter and this afternoon some councillors from the north of the county called for the new law to be postponed for a number of years.

The Government has signalled that the law will be introduced in September but Deputy Cowen said he has concerns about what he termed an “outright 'cliff-edge' ban”.

“I’ll be seeking to ensure that there is a means of recognising the long-standing relationship between many households and commercial cutters without a cliff-edge ban on the transaction between the two,” said Deputy Cowen.

“We can live with the banning of sales at filling stations, retail outlets or the side of the road, but there should be an allowance made for dependent households and bogowners/cutters.”

At a meeting of Edenderry Municipal District on Wednesday afternoon, Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Quinn described the proposed changes as “severe”.

“It seems to have caused an awful lot of worry, genuine worry,” said Cllr Quinn.

The Fine Gael representative from Rhode added: “Nobody thought a ban was coming down the road in September.”

He said the district councillors will write to the leaders of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party seeking a review of the decision and a meeting with “at least the junior minister”.

Cllr Quinn said another difficulty was that the grant scheme for homes did not currently apply to the installation of wood pellet stoves.

His party colleague Cllr Noel Cribbin said he was one of the many people who purchased his fuel from a turf contractor and he did not have turbary rights himself.

Cllr Cribbin called for the ban to be delayed for up to four years because people were not “transitioning away” from turf quick enough for a September ban and there were not even enough pellets on the market for those with stoves.

He said it was about time that the “famous just transition” lived up to its name.

“We'll all be out of turf in a couple of years time but certainly not by September.”

Cllr John Foley said the September ban plan was “totally wrong”, especially at a time when Ireland was still importing briquettes.

“I'd ask the Government as a whole to phase this over a period,” said the Independent councillor.

Fianna Fail Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said energy costs were going up for householders and farmers and the proposed ban had “frightened people”.

“It's becoming very serious for some people, particularly people on low incomes,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.

Cllr Robert McDermott, also Fianna Fail, agreed with suggestions for a deferral. “Turf should be phased out by agreement, not a cliff edge,” he said.

The Green Party representative, Cllr Mark Hackett, agreed that Offaly should get a derogation from the ban which was “coming in too fast” but he said the move was being made because of health concerns.

“It's not just about trying to stop people from burning turf, it's health,” said Cllr Hackett.

Turf is not as dry as other forms of fuel, he said, adding that it's a “known fact” that a huge problem was being caused in hospitals because of smoke inhalation.

“Unfortunately it's worse in turf than it is in any other fuel. That is what this is about.”

He said the costs on the health service were “immense” and the idea of the ban is to “save money at the other end”.

He appreciated it would very hard on people, especially in Offaly because of the extra reliance on turf, and suggested the ban be delayed “for whatever number of months”.

Cllr Quinn said he fully agreed with Cllr Hackett and everyone knew the country is changing and “moving towards a different phase”.

However, there were many people in Offaly who would not be in a position to retrofit their houses but who might be able to take out a range and put in a wood pellet stove.

The councillors agreed that the ban should be deferred for 12 months, that clarity should be sought on what would happen people who either bought turf “on the flat” or had it delivered, and that proposals supporting the purchase of wood pellet stoves be explored.