Search

13 Apr 2022

Times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore Parish

Times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore Parish

Times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore Parish

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Apr 2022 2:14 PM

The following are the times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore parish

Holy Thursday, April 14

10am Morning Prayer; 7pm, Durrow, Mass of the Lord’s Supper; 7.30pm, Tullamore, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by reposition of the Blessed Sacrament and quiet time of prayer for Vocations. 10pm, Night Prayer, Tullamore.

Good Friday, April 15

10am, Morning Prayer; 12 noon: Stations of the Cross; 3pm and 7.30pm (with exit collection for the upkeep of the Holy Places in the Holy Land), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Tullamore; 7pm: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Durrow. 9pm, Churches Together Walk of Witness (commencing at St Catherine’s Church, Hop Hill. Bring small lantern).

Holy Saturday, April 16

10am, Morning Prayer. 12 noon, Penitential Service. 2-6pm, Confessions. 2.30pm: Polish Community Food blessing. 9pm, Solemn Easter Vigil, Tullamore.

Easter Sunday, April 17

6am Dawn Mass (at site of Old Church in Axis Business Park). Sunday Masses as normal, Tullamore: 8.30am, 10am*, 11.30am & 1pm, Durrow 11.30am, Polish Mass 4pm (*after 10am there will be a blessing for all infants baptised during the past year).

CHURCH OF IRELAND EASTER CEREMONIES

8pm Wednesday, St Carthage’s, Rahan

8pm Holy Thursday, St Brigid’s, Clara

Good Friday: 3pm St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass; 8pm St Catherines, Tullamore; 9pm St Catherine’s, Tullamore, Community Walk of Witness

Easter Sunday: 6am Sunrise Service, Rahan; 10am St Brigid’s, Clara; 10am St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass; 11.30am St Catherine’s, Tullamore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media