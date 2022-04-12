Retired Offaly gardai compile fascinating history book

A FASCINATING history of local policing will be launched in Tullamore next Wednesday, April 20.

Duties Long Forgotten has been compiled by the Offaly Branch of the Garda Siochana Retired Members Association and its publication was headed up by retired Tullamore detective sergeant, Michael Dalton.

Each branch of the association was asked to complete a project for the centenary of the foundation of the force in 1922 so the launch of the Offaly book is timely.

“I decided we'd concentrate on things we did in the past 100 years that we'd never do again,” said Mr Dalton.

This meant that activities which no longer feature in the work of a garda are included, from certifying foxes killed to inspecting scrub bulls. The latter duty was undertaken when a complaint about an unregistered bull would be received by the gardai.

Running to about 70 pages, the softback book is well illustrated and its cover depicts a number of interesting images.

There is a stopwatch which is now housed in the Garda museum. It dates from the late 1920s and was found in a box during a clearout at Daingean station.

Mr Dalton explains that three gardai would set up a speed checkpoint, positioning themselves at different points along a road.

After measuring out a distance of 100 yards, one would signal when a car passed, another would hold the stopwatch and stop it when the vehicle went by, and the third would raise his hand to call the driver to a halt if they were speeding.

“There was hardly any vehicles doing that speed back then,” said Mr Dalton. “The commissioner at the time said he was going to bring the road hogs to a standstill.”

Gardai were trained in the Irish language using linguaphone on a record player and one of the book's 45 sections tells the story of learning Gaeilge.

Another story relates how the then Fine Gael TD Oliver J Flanagan (whose son Charlie went on to become Justice Minister) met a guard who was out delivering pension books in Mountmellick, found out who they were and managed to deliver the good news to his constituents first.

“A number one vote for life. There's a bit of humour in a lot of them,” said Mr Dalton.

A further tale details what was said to a garda who stopped two women in the Mucklagh area on their way home from bingo with no lights on their bikes.

The book will be launched by Tullamore Garda Superintendent Eamonn Curley in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 1.30pm on April 20.