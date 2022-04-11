Offaly artist exhibits at Dunamaise Centre Portlaoise

One of the pieces created by Offaly artist Teresa Ryan whose work is currently on display at the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise
A ceramic artist based in Killeigh outside Tullamore is currently displaying her work at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.
Teresa Ryan took up ceramics during 2020 as a response to living with a chronic illness through the covid pandemic.
Her pieces are on display for the entire month of April in the Arts Centre's Caffee Latte at the Dunamaise centre. Teresa has kindly donated 10% of the proceeds to Seal Rescue Ireland.
The exhibition is called "Connections". It explores how we are connected to everything around us.
''I've specifically looked at coral, how it is individual but connected to reefs that creates the ocean floor that are connected to terra firma and connected to us.
You can view more of Teresa’s work online at www.instagram.com/claytessaceramics
