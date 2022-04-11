Search

11 Apr 2022

Offaly artist exhibits at Dunamaise Centre Portlaoise

Offaly artist exhibits at Dunamaise Centre Portlaoise

One of the pieces created by Offaly artist Teresa Ryan whose work is currently on display at the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

11 Apr 2022 12:47 PM

 

A ceramic artist based in Killeigh outside Tullamore is currently displaying her work at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise. 

Teresa Ryan took up ceramics during 2020 as a response to living with a chronic illness through the covid pandemic. 

Her pieces are on display for the entire month of April in the Arts Centre's Caffee Latte at the Dunamaise centre. Teresa has kindly donated 10% of the proceeds to Seal Rescue Ireland. 

The exhibition is called "Connections". It explores how we are connected to everything around us.

''I've specifically looked at coral, how it is individual but connected to reefs that creates the ocean floor that are connected to terra firma and connected to us.

 You can view more of Teresa’s work online at www.instagram.com/claytessaceramics

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media