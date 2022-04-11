Search

11 Apr 2022

From today Offaly commuters can benefit from reduction in public transport costs

Offaly commuters will pay less for their train and bus tickets from today

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

11 Apr 2022 11:30 AM


The prices for train and bus tickets were reduced from midnight last night April 10.

The reductions were announced in February as part of the government’s strategy to tackle the rising cost of living. 

On average fares will be reduced by 20% ''on all PSO services for the travelling public until the end of 2022, as well as introducing the Young Adult Card in May, which will reduce fares for young people under 24 by a further average 50%,'' Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said. 

Those commuting by train from Tullamore to Dublin Heuston station can now get there for €9.35 compared to the old price of €11.69.

To get from Tullamore to Connolly station at the old price cost €13.39 You can now get there for €10.75 with a Luas transfer from Heuston station to Connolly.

A popular spot with people from Offaly is Galway you can now get a train to Galway Ceannt station for €9.99 compared to the old price of €12.49

Shorter commutes include Tullamore to Athlone €5.15 compared to the old price was €6.39

To get to Clara from Tullamore used to cost €4.49 now it’s €3.65.

If you have a ferry to catch you can get to Rosslare Europort for €13.75  from Dublin Connolly station. Before you paid €16.99.

The Minister said "These reduced fares will put money back into people’s pockets and will benefit hundreds of thousands of people across the country who use PSO public transport every day.

"They also have the added benefit of accelerating our shift to more efficient and affordable public transport and moving us away from a reliance on private transport.”

Other measures introduced to alleviate rising costs include a €200 credit on all Irish electricity bills.

 Minister Ryan said that the Government is "acutely aware" of the "recent increases in the cost of living and the impact of rising inflation right across the economy".

