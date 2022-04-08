Child found sitting on toolbox in back of vehicle

A child was found sitting unrestrained on a tool box in a commercial vehicle when gardai stopped a driver.

On January 31 2021, at 9.23pm at Galross Cross, Birr, Garda Kelleher stopped Dermot Talbot, 7 Brennan's Flats, Main Street, Banagher, Offaly. Garda Kelleher said the child was about 5.

Mr Talbot had 29 previous convictions; the majority were for traffic offences. None were related to child offences.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was 41 with four children. On the date in question he was at his wife’s sister's home where he had been visiting. A fractious situation developed and he thought it would be better to remove the child from the house to prevent disorder.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant drove for a living and drives heavy machinery he is otherwise a careful driver.

Judge Patricia Cronin said it was unacceptable to have a child sitting on a tool box. She said if an accident happened or if another car collided with it it could have been very serious for the child.

She fined Mr Talbot €350 and told him there would be penalty points added on to his licence. She said she wouldn’t disqualify him.