Cars and bikes will share road along canal greenway in Offaly town

DESPITE widening a footpath and road along a 315-metre stretch of urban greenway in Tullamore, bikes and cars will still have to share the same space.

Offaly County Council is now seeking comments from the public on its plan for Convent View between the Fiona Pender monument and Kilbeggan Bridge.

A shared cycling and walking route already exists along the northern bank of the Grand Canal towards Cappincur and the new plan proposes to link that with the greenway from Kilbeggan Bridge towards Sragh.

The existing footpath on the bank of the canal opposite the Convent View houses is just 1.3m wide and the council proposes to increase that to two metres by extending it closer to the bank of the waterway.

That will involve removing the existing railing and building a supporting wall on the grass slope for a new one.

Also, the existing footpath on the other side is two metres wide, there is another two metres for car parking and the two-way road is five metres in width.

The plan will see the existing footpath and parking retained but there will be four 'build-outs' at intervals along the road breaking up the parking spaces.

In total, the space for parallel parking and traffic – including bikes - will increase from seven metres to eight metres.

That space is described as a “shared vehicular and cycling route” and there is provision for “traffic calming measures, line marking and signage”.

There will also be “access controls” (pedestrian/cycling friendly gates/bollards) and road makings.

There will be a raised table on the road at its junction with Park Avenue, the site of an existing pedestrian crossing.

The plan also illustrates a 150mm upstand at the kerb on the new canalside footpath “to allow future cycle path integration”.

The council noted the proposed development will be within or adjoining a number of protected structures including Kilbeggan Bridge and houses numbered 17-21 at Convent View Terrace.

The plan and drawings are available for inspection until May 4 online at offaly.ie and at the offices of Offaly County Council, Charleville Road and Acres Hall, Cormac Street, and in Tullamore Library.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing to the Planning Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore on or before May 18 next and it is advised they should be “clearly marked GREENWAY”.

Following the public consultation period the plan, either with or without changes, will come before the councillors for approval.