Fancy going on TV and winning €10,000?

Jennifer Zamparelli is hosting Home Advantage and is seeking participants from Offaly to take part
RTE is seeking participants from Offaly for its TV quiz show Home Advantage
The programme is back for a new series on RTÉ with presenter Jennifer Zamparelli. It's a fun quiz show for all the family to enjoy! They are currently looking for participants and audience members from Offaly.
If you are a team of 2 adults and 2 children and would like to be in with the chance of winning €10,000. Simply go to loosehorse.submit.com or email -miriam@loosehorse.ie.
If you would like audience tickets. Kids and adults welcome! Email -homeadvantagequiz@gmail.com. Tickets are free.
