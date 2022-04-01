Search

01 Apr 2022

Tickets available in local outlets for Offaly Person of the Year award

JAMES O'CONNOR

James O'Connor is the 2021 Offaly Person of the Year

Reporter:

Ger Scully

01 Apr 2022 1:17 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TICKETS are available in a number of outlets for the 33rd Offaly Person of the Year gala presentation dinner which takes place next week in Tullamore.

The recipient of the 2021 Offaly Person of the Year award is mental health activist James O'Connor while Pullough Community Shop will receive the 2021 Unsung Hero of Offaly award.

The awards ceremony, organised by a sub-committee of the Offaly Association (Dublin), will be held in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Saturday week, April 9 next.

Tickets are available in the Bridge House Hotel, the Pullough Community Shop and from the Tullamore Tribune office which can be contacted at 083 1750285.

Proceedings commence with a drinks reception in the foyer of the hotel at 7pm and the gala dinner will be served at 7.30pm.

James O'Connor, who runs the company fititout.ie, has spoken publicly in the past about how he needed psychiatric care after suffering a breakdown when his baby daughter died.

Mr O'Connor became active in battling the stigma associated with mental health struggles and became an ambassador for the See Change Green Ribbon campaign.

He then decided to found Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) as a community-based response. The group was particularly busy over the past two years during the Covid pandemic.

Pullough Community Shop was founded in 2017 when a group of local volunteers took action to ensure the village and its surrounding rural area continued to have such an essential facility.

The shop is open seven days a week and is manned by local volunteers who give of their time freely.

In all 21 people were nominated by the public for the 2021 awards: James O'Connor, Tullamore, Declan Kelly, Kilclonfert, Michaela Morkan, Shinrone, John Cronin, Tullamore,

Seamus Boland, The Island, John Jones, Rhode, Sr Genny, Tullamore, Nicole Turner, Portarlington (Gracefield), Darragh Kenny, Belmont, Daingean GAA, Pullough Community Shop, John Feehan, Birr; Abdul Hafiz, Tullamore; Geraldine O'Neill, Daingean; John O'Connor, Durrow; Paul Galvin, Tullamore; Bertie McMahon, Clara; Jack McDermott, Tullamore; Brian Sheridan, Clara; Peter Ormonde, Shinrone, Ken Smollen, Tullamore and Clara.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media