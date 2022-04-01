Up to €200,000 earmarked for framework report for Offaly town centre

A framework report for Tullamore's town centre is to be drawn up
Offaly County Council is seeking an Architectural and Urban Design Consultancy Service for the Tullamore Regeneration Framework.
The consultant will prepare a specific concise framework report for Tullamore which will lead to future development of a variety of projects.
The framework will consist of a vision for Tullamore town centre to 2040, supporting the Government's Town Centre First policy.
The framework will incorporate three sections: 1. A Public Realm Plan for Tullamore Town Centre and immediate environs; 2. Regeneration Plans for the Town Centre, concentrating on the opportunity sites and any others that may arise as part of this study; 3. Strategy for Sustainable Access & Permeability for Tullamore town centre and its environs, with a key focus on the role of the opportunity sites in a coherent, liveable, safe and attractive town centre.
The project is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and Offaly County Council.
The final framework document is required within ten months from appointment.
The lump sum fee awarded to the successful candidate will not be greater than €200,000 (€162,000 excluding VAT).
