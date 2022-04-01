Search

01 Apr 2022

Up to €200,000 earmarked for framework report for Offaly town centre

O'CONNOR SQUARE

A framework report for Tullamore's town centre is to be drawn up

Reporter:

Ger Scully

01 Apr 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Offaly County Council is seeking an Architectural and Urban Design Consultancy Service for the Tullamore Regeneration Framework.

The consultant will prepare a specific concise framework report for Tullamore which will lead to future development of a variety of projects.

The framework will consist of a vision for Tullamore town centre to 2040, supporting the Government's Town Centre First policy.

The framework will incorporate three sections: 1. A Public Realm Plan for Tullamore Town Centre and immediate environs; 2. Regeneration Plans for the Town Centre, concentrating on the opportunity sites and any others that may arise as part of this study; 3. Strategy for Sustainable Access & Permeability for Tullamore town centre and its environs, with a key focus on the role of the opportunity sites in a coherent, liveable, safe and attractive town centre.

The project is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and Offaly County Council.

The final framework document is required within ten months from appointment.

The lump sum fee awarded to the successful candidate will not be greater than €200,000 (€162,000 excluding VAT).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media