Redevelopment of ''underutilised gem'' is underway

Work has begun on the reconfiguration of Millennium Square in Tullamore.

Described as an ‘’underutilised gem’’ by Fine Gael Councillor Neil Feighery, the redevelopment of the square which is located on Main Street is being undertaken by Tullamore company Tower Civil Engineering.

The refurbishment includes hard & soft landscaping, the removal of the existing pavement and installation of new imported Portuguese granite pavement and kerbs.

Connor Daly a quantity surveyor with Tower Plant Civil Engineering said: ''We will also be installing polished concrete planters with recessed timber seating, installing two heavy duty cantilevered canopies, upgrading the existing drainage & electrical lines as well as soft landscaping to complete the project.

In addition the contract for outdoor dining has also been awarded, senior executive engineer with Offaly County Council, John Connelly said at a recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillor Neil Feighery said it was great to see work beginning on Millennium Square. ''It's a little underutilised gem'' and ''it will improve the permeability of the town,'' he said.

Other projects planned for this year are the O’Connor Square/Church street link which will include an urban sensory garden and remote working hub.

Also the Meath Lane Link and Acres Folly. Meanwhile tendering for architectural consultants to draw up a Masterplan for Tullamore Harbour is also underway.

Going to tender too is the urban greenway and cycle network.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Tony McCormack said ''There are some fantastic projects there and it's great to see them coming to fruition. The town looks so well and It's going to look even better and fantastic and attract more people into the town,'' he said.