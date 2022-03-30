A new-look, revamped Tullamore Tribune comes your way

Search

30 Mar 2022

Reporter:

Ger Scully

30 Mar 2022 11:37 AM

This week's Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune boast bold new mastheads which give the newspapers a fresher, more contemporary appeal.

The visually appealing new mastheads are the first stage of a redesign of the Tribune which will take place over the coming months.

Since the Tribune first appeared on the newsstands in 1881 the newspaper has featured a variety of mastheads on its front page.

While we are appreciative of this heritage we think that the refreshed contemporary look of our new front pages, with the stylish new mastheads in Worldwide Headline Black typeface, reflect a dynamic region coming to life again after two years of lockdown and Covid restrictions.

The Tribune will continue to provide comprehensive news and sports coverage from across the Midlands by our dedicated team of reporters and columnists.

This week we also publish a free 32-page supplement providing a complete guide to the 2022 GAA season.

Our website, offalylive.ie, will continue to provide a most comprehensive news and sports service on a 24-hour basis.

As always we wish to thank our loyal readers and advertisers for continuing to support the Tribune

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

