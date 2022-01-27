Century-old prison keys made by man involved in Clara RIC barracks attack go on display in Kilmainham

A CENTURY after his release from a British prison, keys made in secret by an IRA volunteer who was involved in an attack on Clara RIC barracks in 1920 have gone on display in Kilmainham Gaol Museum.

Westmeath man John Keegan, who was released from Carmarthen Prison, Wales, on January 13, 1922, was a blacksmith plotting an escape from jail, hence his decision to craft copies of two master keys.

Because he was freed a month after the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed, Mr Keegan did not have to use the keys for their intended purpose but he smuggled the counterfeits out in his shoes.

The museum in Dublin's Kilmainham Gaol, perhaps best known as the place where 1916 Rising leaders were executed, had the keys cleaned late last year in advance of their public exhibition coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Mr Keegan's release.

Brian Crowley, curator of Kilmainham Gaol Museum, explained why items like the keys are so important.

“One of the things we're really interested in, in terms of our collection, is what people do when they're in prison, particularly those political prisoners,” said Mr Crowley.

“They show such ingenuity in terms of how they spend their time, whether it's by doing craftwork or art or writing, but also the ingenuity involved in trying to escape. And the other thing that is really fascinating is [John Keegan] is released on January 13 and the Treaty has been signed but he still sneaks them out because it might be handy to have a set of keys to Carmarthen jail some time in the future.

“You get a kind of sense that there's a degree of trepidation about what has happened, that they're still thinking, and sometimes it's very hard to look at the past... but the Treaty [has been signed], the Truce is there and they're being released but who knows what's going to happen in the future.

“I don't know how seriously he was thinking about that but the other thing is when you spend so much time and effort on something you don't want to leave it behind. But also maybe he was thinking, 'I don't want them to find them or realise what I was up to'.”

John Keegan, who lived in Derryroe, Ballinagore, near Kilbeggan, brought bombs to Ballinacarrigy for a planned attack on the barracks there on February 2, 1920 and on April 3 the same year, he was on sentry duty at the customs and excise office at the county hall in Mullingar where the IRA were destroying documents.

He kept records of his involvement in the attack on the RIC barracks in Clara on June 2, 1920, an attempted attack on Black and Tans in Monaghanstown, near Castletown-Geoghegan, and a raid on Mullingar railway station on June 29, 1920 where the Volunteers punctured drums of petrol destined for the RAF aerodrome in Oranmore, Co Galway.

Mr Keegan's War of Independence service ended when was caught with a revolver and ammunition near Ballinagore on October 27, 1920 and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after a civilian court martial in Athlone.

A summary of the evidence prepared by RIC Constable Edward Churchill reveals how the police were searching the Castletown-Geoghegan area at about 9pm when they came upon John Keegan and another man.

The police were led by Captain VD Corbett, district inspector at Kilbeggan RIC barracks and his report said: “I saw accused (identified) with another man approaching us. I called on them to halt. I was searching accused when he broke away. I followed him [and] took him by the coat.”

In a dramatic moment, the constable said he then saw the man draw his right hand across his body and said to the other police: “This man is trying to shoot”. “A fellow constable came up and held the accused with his rifle.”

The police said they seized a five-chambered revolver and four rounds of live ammunition and Constable Churchill notes Keegan saying: “I did not mean to shoot. I wanted to throw the revolver away.”

An empty round case was also found and according to the RIC driver at the time of the arrest, named in court documents as G Vivian, it “smelt of cordite and had been fired”. The driver's evidence was that while two constables were holding Keegan's arms he reached into his coat pocket and found the gun and rounds.

Captain Corbett told the court that the empty case had been discharged but he added: “It might have been discharged on any day.”

With John Keegan arrested, the police continued by searching his family home and at about 10.15pm an RIC constable found a revolver holster under a pillow, along with more ammunition.

Mr Keegan's three brothers, Patrick, Joseph and Bernard Keegan, were also held on suspicion of possession of ammunition and there are documents from the authorities at General Headquarters in Dublin dated up to February 4, 1921 where a lieutenant colonel is writing to the infantry brigade in Athlone enquiring about their case. The three men were released.

Following his detention by the Leicestershire Regiment in Athlone, on November 12, 1920, Mr Keegan was convicted of having firearms which were not under effective military control. The court documents indicate he said that as an Irish Volunteer “he was entitled to carry arms”. He declined to cross examine any of the prosecution witnesses.

The sentence handed down, he was moved to Mountjoy first and then to Wormwood Scrubs, London, before joining other IRA prisoners in Carmarthen. Prison records describe him as a 24-year-old brown-haired man with a height of five feet and five inches.

As his letters home indicate, he was unhappy at being designated a “criminal” and longed to return from a prison he described as “Hotel De Carmarthen” in one letter and “Durance (perhaps a play on the word 'endurance') Vile” in another. At the same time however, he was using his blacksmith skills to plan his escape.

A warden had broken a master key for the outer doors and Mr Keegan, who was labouring in the prison workshop, offered to repair it. While doing so, he made a copy. He also studied the governor's master key for the cells and made a duplicate.

In a letter to his brother Frank (pictured below right in about 1970 with John, holding the keys) in October 1921 he concluded with the words “hoping it wont [sic] be long until I see you again in old Dublin”. His wish was granted on January 13, 1922 following his release.

The Keegan family believe that five years later he returned to the prison as a visitor, tried one of the keys and was delighted to find that it worked.

Carmarthen prison was demolished in 1936 and later replaced by a new headquarters for Carmarthenshire County Council.

Mr Keegan kept the keys until he donated them to the Christian Brothers school in Dublin, O'Connell School, and they were later transferred to Kilmainham.

They are now on display in the prison life section of the museum. The curator Mr Crowley said: “They weren't in a bad condition but they needed a bit of work. The conservator [Adrian Kennedy] was saying it was really high grade steel, it's really good quality, wherever he got it inside in the [Carmarthen] prison.”

He hopes that the same section of the museum will soon be displaying the original prison gates to commemorate the most famous jailbreak in Kilmainham's history which was on February 14, 1921 when Ernie O’Malley, Simon Donnelly and Frank Teeling escaped.

The most senior military figure involved in the fight against the IRA from the headquarters of the authorities in Athlone during the War of Independence, Colonel-Commandant Thomas Stanton Lambert, was shot dead by the IRA in June 1921.

He was officer commanding the 13th Infantry Brigade in Athlone from 1919 and his signature is on John Keegan's charge sheet (see below), dated November 10, 1920, along with the signature of Lt Colonel EL Challenor, the officer commanding the 1st Battalion of the Leicestershire Regiment, which was also based in Victoria Barracks, Athlone.

According to an account in Westmeath County Council's decade of centenaries blog, both men were passengers in a car driven by Col Comdt Lambert's wife Geraldine after they had been visiting Killinure House (now home to Glasson Golf Club) on the shore of Lough Ree.

An IRA ambush resulted in Col Comdt Lambert receiving a fatal gunshot wound to the neck. Lt Col Challoner's wife was hit in the face by shotgun pellets but survived.



John Keegan married Bridget Daly, a widowed mother of one, and had eight children, two of whom are alive today: Sr Gemma, Sisters of Mercy, Tullamore, and formerly of Kilcormac, and Sr Theresa, Chapelizod, formerly of Poor Servants of Mother of God, Rome. John Keegan's grandson Gearoid Keegan is Deputy Editor of the Tullamore Tribune.