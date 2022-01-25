County Council allows more time to construct pyrolysis facility in Tullamore

A company which was first given permission in 2011, to construct an advanced pyrolysis system for the recovery of energy from biomass and waste at Derryclure in Tullamore has been given an extension in time by Offaly County Council in order to complete the project.

Managing Director of Glanpower, Rahpael McEvoy, said delays in building were down to issues with the economy and a promised funding package.

He said the funders ''were all about investing in the Irish economy then they changed their minds. It was not good for us but we have kept it alive by applying for an extension. It's been a tough road, we started this in 2009.''

Mr McEvoy went on to say that Glanpower has so far invested €10 million in the project. But he says ''we are putting all that behind us. We are back onsite, and we hope in 6 to 7 months time we will see the building taking shape. We don't want to shout it from the rooftops and we don't want to get ahead of ourselves.''

The Derryclure Energy Centre as it was called was first announced in 2010 when it promised 200 construction jobs and an estimated annual boost to the midlands economy of €5 - €8 million.

Other benefits included incentives to local biomass producers worth €2 million per annum, investment in local community projects of €100,000, and knock-on benefits such as eco-tourism worth €4 million per annum to the midlands economy into the future.

In January 2011, Offaly County Council gave permission for the facility to proceed. However, an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala, by a number of residents living near the site who had fears about possible emissions.

An Bord Pleanala upheld the council's decision and gave the green light to Glanpower Limited to develop an advanced pyrolysis system for the recovery of energy from biomass and waste.

The approximate output will be six megawatts of renewable electricity for export to the national grid. The building will consist of an enclosed energy fuel recovery area, treatment area and will have 19 and 30 metre stacks.

The facility will utilise a system known as Pyrolysis to process organic material, converting it into forms of usable energy that can be consumed at the source, or supplied to customers via the electricity grid.