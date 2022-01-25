Tullamore hospital still dealing with high numbers of people

Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
Despite the Government lifting all covid restrictions the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore is still experiencing large volumes of people seeking admission.
The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).
''We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency,'' a statement from the hospital reads.
People are also being advised that if they have to attend the Emergency Department to ensure they wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure that they tell the triage personnel if they have any signs or symptoms of covid
