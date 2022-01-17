Man charged with damaging a Volkswagen Passat

Tullamore court house
SGT James O’Sullivan asked for a lengthy adjournment in the case of a man charged with damaging property at Wednesday’s district court
On November 15, 2021, Richard Davis, (25) 5, St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, is alleged to have damaged a Volkswagen Passat belonging to Dean Guinan intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property was damaged.
Sgt O’Sullivan asked for two bail conditions to be imposed, one is that Mr Davis is not to interact with the Guinan family, the second is he is not to walk or drive past the Guinan's home or St Cormac's Park, at any point.
Legal aid was granted in the case which was adjourned to March 9, 2022.
