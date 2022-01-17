Search

17 Jan 2022

Four months in prison for man who stole from person with intellectual disability

A man already serving a sentence for theft is given four months for stealing from a person with an intellectual disability

Reporter:

Tribune Court Reporter

17 Jan 2022

A man who pleaded guilty to theft was sentenced to 4 months at the Midlands Prison when he appeared by video link from prison at Tullamore district court.

On September 8, 2021, Brendan Sherlock (28) Clonmore House, Arden Road, Tullamore, approached a man in Tullamore town park. He asked him for money. The man who has an intellectual disability handed him €100. On September 9 2021 at Durrow Lane, Tullamore, Mr Sherlock approached the same man and this time he handed him €25.

On July 30, 2021 Mr Sherlock entered Regatta Great Outdoors store in Tullamore and stole a jacket worth €60.

Mr Sherlock is already serving a sentence for a previous conviction from Longford court on November 29 2021, where he was sentenced to two months for theft to run concurrent with another conviction for theft from the same court.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly for Mr Sherlock said the offences had been committed when the defendant was homeless and in difficult circumstances. He got off heroin while he was in jail, Mr Farrelly said.

Judge Catherine Staines asked if the money had been returned to the man. Sgt James O’Sullivan said it had not been recovered.

Judge Staines imposed 4 months in the Midlands Prison. She fixed recognisance if he wished to appeal the sentence.

