Prayers said for Ashling Murphy at 10am Mass in Tullamore

PRAYERS were said this morning at 10am Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Ashling Murphy and her family.

Parish priest Fr Joe Gallagher described it as a ''very difficult and shocking time for our community, and a ''terrible tragedy that has happened amongst us.''

''Our hearts go out at this time to Ashling's family and to her school friends and her pupils and to all who have been so devastated by this terrible tragedy. We remember them very much in our prayers here this morning as we gather as a community of prayer and support. We remember her family and we ask the Lord to be with them to touch them as only the Lord can touch at this difficult time,'' said Fr Gallagher.

''In our Gospel this morning we hear about Jesus healing the leper so this morning we pray for this gift of healing particularly to Ashling's family, to the pupils she taught, to the school community and to her many friends who knew and loved her so dearly.''

23 year old Ashling Murphy was murdered yesterday Wednesday January 12 in an apparent random attack as she exercised along the Grand Canal in broad daylight.

Ashling who lived in the Blueball area, taught at Durrow National School and was well known in music circles. Her father is a member of the group 'Best Foot Forward.'

A man is still being detained at Tullamore garda station. Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

An incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station, 0579327600.