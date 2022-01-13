'A horror beyond comprehension': tributes paid to murdered Offaly teacher

THE brutal murder of young Offaly schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy has been described as “horror beyond comprehension” by Independent Dail Deputy Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan said “our hearts are breaking” for Ashling's family and added “fear had descended upon the community in Tullamore.”

Her constituency colleague, Deputy Barry Cowen said the “locality and country is stunned and numbed by the senseless and horrific act that took the life of the beautiful young vibrant teacher.”

“We pray and offer support to her family, wide circle of friends, colleagues and students at Durrow National School,” he added.

Both politicians said it was vital that all young women feel safe and secure in the living and enjoyment of their lives.

“There has to be a realisation that society can no longer allow or be aware without taking action that women do not feel safe day or night when simply going for a walk, stroll or jog,” pointed out Deputy Cowen.

He added: “I don't have or know the answer that right this wrong but I hope that our collective wisdom might initiate whatever it takes to rectify this terrible reality,” he continued.

“We have a beautiful country with many amenities. Men and women alike should share all it has to offer as equals.”

Deputy Nolan stressed that “no one among us should have to live in fear of these kind of vicious and senseless attacks.”

“A beautiful life has been taken from us. Ashling’s family, friends and work colleagues are bereft. But, I know that the community will stand with them and envelope them in their love and support during this terrible time.”

Ashling's alma mater, Mary Immaculate Collee in Limerick, in a statement, said “it is with profound sadness and shock that we learned of the untimely and tragic death of Ashling Murphy, who graduated from MIC as a primary teacher only three months ago.”

“Ashling, a talented musician and performer, had just commenced her teaching career in Durrow National School, when her young and promising life was cruelly snatched away from her.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire MIC community go out to her family, friends, colleagues and students.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”