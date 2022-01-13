Search

13 Jan 2022

'A horror beyond comprehension': tributes paid to murdered Offaly teacher

ASHLING MURPHY

Teacher Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered on Wednesday afternoon

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE brutal murder of young Offaly schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy has been described as “horror beyond comprehension” by Independent Dail Deputy Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan said “our hearts are breaking” for Ashling's family and added “fear had descended upon the community in Tullamore.”

Her constituency colleague, Deputy Barry Cowen said the “locality and country is stunned and numbed by the senseless and horrific act that took the life of the beautiful young vibrant teacher.”

“We pray and offer support to her family, wide circle of friends, colleagues and students at Durrow National School,” he added.

Both politicians said it was vital that all young women feel safe and secure in the living and enjoyment of their lives.

“There has to be a realisation that society can no longer allow or be aware without taking action that women do not feel safe day or night when simply going for a walk, stroll or jog,” pointed out Deputy Cowen.

He added: “I don't have or know the answer that right this wrong but I hope that our collective wisdom might initiate whatever it takes to rectify this terrible reality,” he continued.

“We have a beautiful country with many amenities. Men and women alike should share all it has to offer as equals.”

Deputy Nolan stressed that “no one among us should have to live in fear of these kind of vicious and senseless attacks.”

“A beautiful life has been taken from us. Ashling’s family, friends and work colleagues are bereft. But, I know that the community will stand with them and envelope them in their love and support during this terrible time.”

Ashling's alma mater, Mary Immaculate Collee in Limerick, in a statement, said “it is with profound sadness and shock that we learned of the untimely and tragic death of Ashling Murphy, who graduated from MIC as a primary teacher only three months ago.”

“Ashling, a talented musician and performer, had just commenced her teaching career in Durrow National School, when her young and promising life was cruelly snatched away from her.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire MIC community go out to her family, friends, colleagues and students.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media