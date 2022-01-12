BREAKING: Tullamore canal bank closed as gardai probe 'serious assault'

Gardai are on the scene of a serious assault in Tullamore this evening
GARDAI are investigating what they have said is a "serious assault" which took place in Tullamore this afternoon.
The public road along the Grand Canal between the town centre and Boland's Lock remains closed to traffic this evening.
A garda spokesperson said the assault occurred at about 4pm but added that as the investigation is in its early stages, An Garda Síochána cannot confirm any further details at this time.
