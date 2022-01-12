Incredible picture from the Offaly archives

Michael F. Kenny looking dapper in Clara ( Pic courtesy of Conor Kenny)
This great picture is of Michael F. Kenny pictured with his Dodge motorcar outside his shop in Clara in the late 1950s.
It is one from the Kenny family archive which consists of several thousand photos, documents, invoices, letters etc going back to the 1880s.
