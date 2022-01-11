Search

11 Jan 2022

Some staff at Tullamore hospital unable to work due to Covid

Some staff at Tullamore hospital unable to work due to Covid

There are 1,000 staff unable to work due to Covid-19 across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Tullamore Hospital.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THERE are 1,000 staff unable to work due to Covid-19 across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Tullamore Hospital. 

The figures from the HSE are as of January 6 and changes on an ongoing basis. 

Hospitals in the group include Tullamore Hospital, Portlaoise Hospital, St. James’s Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital, Naas General Hospital, Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network.

The hospitals serve a population of 800,000 people with over 10,000 staff. 

A statement from the group said: ‘’All Hospitals are impacted and have staff who are unable to work due to Covid-19 and this has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of staff available at any one time is a day to day management consideration.’’

Tullamore hospital has reported that it is experiencing a very busy period as more people present with Covid and other illnesses which require admission. 

The HSE is reminding people not to attend the hospital for a PCR test as this is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward.

The statement said ‘’the hospital management is implementing contingency plans which are informed by the national guidance which provide for reduced activity, redeployment, overtime and derogations as agreed nationally in order to manage patient care at this time’'.

The Hospital is asking members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).  

‘’We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke,  please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. 

Please follow the latest public health guidance announced by the Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times.

 If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please;

*    ensure you wear a mask,

*     practice social distancing and

*     ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media