Some staff at Tullamore hospital unable to work due to Covid

THERE are 1,000 staff unable to work due to Covid-19 across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Tullamore Hospital.

The figures from the HSE are as of January 6 and changes on an ongoing basis.

Hospitals in the group include Tullamore Hospital, Portlaoise Hospital, St. James’s Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital, Naas General Hospital, Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network.

The hospitals serve a population of 800,000 people with over 10,000 staff.

A statement from the group said: ‘’All Hospitals are impacted and have staff who are unable to work due to Covid-19 and this has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of staff available at any one time is a day to day management consideration.’’

Tullamore hospital has reported that it is experiencing a very busy period as more people present with Covid and other illnesses which require admission.

The HSE is reminding people not to attend the hospital for a PCR test as this is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward.

The statement said ‘’the hospital management is implementing contingency plans which are informed by the national guidance which provide for reduced activity, redeployment, overtime and derogations as agreed nationally in order to manage patient care at this time’'.

The Hospital is asking members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

‘’We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

Please follow the latest public health guidance announced by the Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times.

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please;

* ensure you wear a mask,

* practice social distancing and

* ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.