Increasing numbers of patients with Covid presenting at Tullamore hospital

There has been a significant rise in the number of people requiring admission to Tullamore hospital along with an increasing number of patients presenting with Covid-19.

A statement from the hospital says it is experiencing an extremely busy period and members of the public are being reminded to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department.

‘’ We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. Please do not attend ED seeking a PCR test as testing is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward. Please follow the latest public health guidance announced by the Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times.’’

Those who must attend the Emergency Department are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.