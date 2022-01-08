Search

08 Jan 2022

You'll never guess where Offaly's newest football fan is from

Offaly's O'Byrne Cup clash with Dublin was Mohammed Alkurdi's first time ever at a Gaelic football match so he decided to record some of the action

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

WHEN Muhammed Alkurdi heard a crowd roar on his walk back into town from Tullamore Hospital on Saturday afternoon, he decided to investigate. A few minutes later, he was watching a Gaelic football match for the very first time. 
"What is this?" he asked supporters in the O'Connor Park stand.
When the Tullamore Tribune explained that it was not rugby, nor was it "football" in the sense he understood the game, he was intrigued.
As the Offaly and Dublin players thundered into each other he could not understand why frees were not being awarded.
He explained that he was a Palestinian from Gaza who had been in Ireland for a year and now lives in Tullamore.
He had travelled to Bulgaria in 2016 to play basketball and is now a qualified referee in that sport (see picture below).

Hearing a loud cheer from the stand as Offaly manage to repulse yet another Dublin attack, he remarked: "You have good fans."
Asked what he thought of Gaelic football he said he would not like to play it himself because it seemed very robust but added: "I like the people."

