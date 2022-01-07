Motorists with tinted windows are 'driving blind' says judge in Tullamore court

A GARDA told Tullamore District Court he would not let a young motorist go until he removed the tint from the windows of his car.

Owen O'Keeffe, 20, Drumneen, Stradbally, was prosecuted by Garda Pat McGee for careless driving at Axis Business Park, Clara Road, Tullamore on April 10 last year.

Judge Colm Roberts was told by Garda McGee that the summons for careless driving was issued on the grounds of “lack of vision”.

He said the visibility was 24% through the tinted side windows and 52% elsewhere. The legal limit is 65%, he told the court.

Judge Roberts responded: “You can't see a thing.”

Donal Farrelly, solicitor for Mr O'Keeffe asked the judge to accept a plea to the lesser charge of driving without reasonable consideration and said Judge Roberts' colleague would take such a course.

Judge Roberts said he believed careless driving, which alleges driving without “due care and attention” is the correct charge when a person is driving in a car with significantly reduced visibility.

He said it is very hard to drive with due care and attention when you can hardly see outside your window.

“You're driving blind effectively,” said the judge.

He added that he believed the tinting is done deliberately and at best, is done for “peer approval” and at worst “recklessness”.

Garda McGee confirmed to the court that the tint had been removed from the windows that night by Mr O'Keeffe.

“I wouldn't let them pull until it was detinted,” he said.

Asked by Judge Roberts if his car was outside the courthouse, the accused said it was at home.

Garda McGee said the accused had no previous convictions.

The judge said that instead of reducing the charge as requested, he would use his discretion and not impose a disqualification from driving.

He convicted Mr O'Keeffe, an apprentice electrician earning €430 a week, of careless driving, fined him €300 and gave him three months to pay.