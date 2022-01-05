Judge's warning after mobile phone rings in Tullamore courtroom

A judge issued a warning after he heard a mobile phone ringing during a sitting of Tullamore District Court.

On Wednesday, before the afternoon session of the court began, the court clerk told all present in the courtroom that they should have their mobile phones switched off.

Similar advice is issued every morning the court is sitting in advance of any cases being heard.

Within seconds of the clerk speaking, the sound of a mobile phone was heard briefly, apparently coming from the seats where members of the public were sitting.

Judge Colm Roberts was on the bench and once he heard the sound he said: “If someone has a phone and it goes off, you could lose it.”

He added: “I know several judges who confiscate [phones]. It wouldn't be my intention. But beware.”

Only a limited number of people are permitted to be in the courtroom at any one time and they must be socially distanced because of Covid-19 restrictions.

People are asked to wait in the corridor or elsewhere until requested to enter the courtroom or until their case is called.