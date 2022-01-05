Search

05 Jan 2022

Tullamore driver in court for using husband's disabled parking pass

Tullamore driver in court for using husband's disabled parking pass

Woman prosecuted after garda saw van parked in a disabled parking bay

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

A TULLAMORE driver who said she thought she was allowed to park in a disabled parking bay using her husband's permit was fined €50.

Mary McInerney, Kilbrook, Tullamore, told the local District Court that she would have been “10 minutes tops” in the disabled parking space outside Tullamore Credit Union.

Judge Colm Roberts told Ms McInerney: “It doesn't matter how long you are, you could be two seconds. You're not entitled to be there.”

The woman pleaded not guilty to a summons alleging the offence at Patrick Street, Tullamore on January 23, 2021.

Garda Pat McGee told the court that on that date he saw a Toyota Hiace van parked in a “wheelchair spot” outside Tullamore Credit Union.

The driver came out of the Credit Union and gave her name and address and said she had a wheelchair permit issued to her husband.

Garda McGee said the man was not there but was in a shop on the Church Road, “some distance away” and she was not entitled to be using a wheelchair spot.

The garda added that Ms McInerney would have been “covered” if the husband had been the driver and his wife had been the passenger but according to what she had said, she had dropped him off earlier.

Judge Roberts said his impression was that she parked in the spot because she felt her husband's permit was her “golden ticket”.

Called to give evidence by her solicitor, Donal Farrelly, Ms McInerney said her husband had a disability and she was “always driving” because he would only drive short distances and was attending Beaumont. Both were fully insured.

The defendant explained that she was at the Credit Union because that was where “my money comes into” and she had dropped him off at the post office to pick up his money.

It was her intention to pick him up on the way back and the she thought she would park in the space because the pass was on the van. “I wasn't even 10 minutes,” she said.

She told Judge Roberts that she now understood how the pass should be used.

Judge Roberts said the breach was a “technical” one, imposed a fine of €50, and gave the woman three months to pay it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media