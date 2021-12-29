Search

29 Dec 2021

Talented photographers honoured at Tullamore awards

TT0100GS

Phil Brady (Left) is presented with the Photographer of the Year 2020 award by Marie Kearns

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Covid has been with us for almost two years. Despite this worldwide pandemic and the restrictions it brings, Tullamore Camera Club embraced technology and went online.

Monthly meetings were held via Zoom with guest presenters (many local to the Leinster area) giving presentations on a wide variety of photographic topics and genres.

The monthly photo competition was moved to Facebook and the first and second placed photos selected each month going forward for the Photographer of Year award and the Shield winner award.

The club was delighted when Kiaran Cummins (South Kildare Photography Club) came on board to select the winners (not an easy task). Philomena Brady was selected as Photographer of the Year 2020 and Rosie Cummins was awarded the Shield winner 2020.

It was with great delight that Marie Kearns (Chairperson Tullamore Camera Club) presented the winners with the Perpetual Plaques. It is always an honour to be the first and both ladies are well deserved of their awards.

