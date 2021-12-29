Talented photographers honoured at Tullamore awards

Phil Brady (Left) is presented with the Photographer of the Year 2020 award by Marie Kearns
Covid has been with us for almost two years. Despite this worldwide pandemic and the restrictions it brings, Tullamore Camera Club embraced technology and went online.
Monthly meetings were held via Zoom with guest presenters (many local to the Leinster area) giving presentations on a wide variety of photographic topics and genres.
The monthly photo competition was moved to Facebook and the first and second placed photos selected each month going forward for the Photographer of Year award and the Shield winner award.
The club was delighted when Kiaran Cummins (South Kildare Photography Club) came on board to select the winners (not an easy task). Philomena Brady was selected as Photographer of the Year 2020 and Rosie Cummins was awarded the Shield winner 2020.
It was with great delight that Marie Kearns (Chairperson Tullamore Camera Club) presented the winners with the Perpetual Plaques. It is always an honour to be the first and both ladies are well deserved of their awards.
Kilbeggan road Clara with Abbey Court on the left. It is around this area that the proposed houses will be located
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.