Scheme of 10 houses planned for Clara

Kilbeggan road Clara with Abbey Court on the left. It is around this area that the proposed houses will be located
A development company is seeking to build a scheme of 10 houses in Clara.
Monroe Developments Limited has given notice that it intends to apply to Offaly County Council to build the houses at Abbey Court, Clara.
The proposed estate will consist of 6 semi-detached, three bedroom, two storey houses, facing onto the R436 Kilbeggan Road, 4 terraced two storey dwellings facing onto Abbey Court estate road, with a new entrance and shared car parking off the existing Abbey Court estate road.
