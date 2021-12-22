Search

22 Dec 2021

Case of Tullamore man who stole up €250,000 is put back to January

Case of Tullamore man who stole up €250,000 is put back to January

Laurence Murphy from Tullamore was remanded on continuing bail until January

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

The case of a Tullamore man who defrauded people out of money when he posed as an auctioneer for Savills in Dublin, was put back to January 31 2022, when he came before Tuesday’s December 21 circuit court.

Laurence Murphy, Clonminch, was due to pay €81,000 compensation to this week's court. He had paid €30,000 on Thursday December 9.

Judge Francis Comerford, who was sitting in Tullamore instead of Judge Keenan Johnson, remanded Mr Murphy on continuing bail under the same conditions to the January sittings.

Mr Murphy is facing a six-and-a-half year jail sentence for stealing up to €250,000 when he took money from people who believed they were buying land when it wasn't his to sell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media