44 tractors take part in inaugural tractor run on Offaly border

Forty four tractors took part in the inaugural Rahugh Hall Development Association Christmas Lights tractor run on Saturday last .

The participants were very innovative with their designs and all spent time and great efforts lighting up their tractors - they certainly gave the onlookers a spectacle of lights!

It was a fun night for all and lifted local spirits. The organisers wish to thank our independent judges who had an extremely hard task in picking the best “dressed” tractor – no easy task when everyone did such a fantastic job.

Ultimately there was joint winners with Pat Carlyle and John Coyne sharing the top spot – but high commendations to Darren Fox who was narrowly pipped.

To everyone who took part – you did a brilliant job.

Thanks also to all the sponsors, stewards and the Rahugh Hall Committee for the efforts in making this a night to remember in Rahugh.

All funds raised go to the maintenance and upkeep of Rahugh Community Hall.