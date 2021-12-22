Search

22 Dec 2021

44 tractors take part in inaugural tractor run on Offaly border

TT5200GS

Santa Claus turned up at the tractor run in Rahugh

Forty four tractors took part in the inaugural Rahugh Hall Development Association Christmas Lights tractor run on Saturday last .

The participants were very innovative with their designs and all spent time and great efforts lighting up their tractors - they certainly gave the onlookers a spectacle of lights!

It was a fun night for all and lifted local spirits. The organisers wish to thank our independent judges who had an extremely hard task in picking the best “dressed” tractor – no easy task when everyone did such a fantastic job.

Ultimately there was joint winners with Pat Carlyle and John Coyne sharing the top spot – but high commendations to Darren Fox who was narrowly pipped.

To everyone who took part – you did a brilliant job.

Thanks also to all the sponsors, stewards and the Rahugh Hall Committee for the efforts in making this a night to remember in Rahugh.

All funds raised go to the maintenance and upkeep of Rahugh Community Hall.

