Bishops encourage Catholics to get vaccinated

Bishop Tom Deenihan has joined his fellow bishops in calling for all Catholics to get vaccinated
The Bishop of Meath, Tom Deenihan, has joined with all of the other bishops in Ireland in encouraging Catholics to support the programme of vacicnation.
In a statement the Bishops said: ''In August of this year, Pope Francis said that getting a Covid vaccine is “an act of love”, and that “getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable”.
''The Council for Healthcare of the Bishops’ Conference welcomes the fact that, since the summer, the vast majority of the population of this island have received their vaccinations and that booster vaccines are now being administered. The Council urges everyone to continue to support the vaccination programmes currently in place in both jurisdictions on the island. Vaccination has demonstrated its effectiveness in limiting infection and in curbing the serious effects of the infection when it occurs.''
