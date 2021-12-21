Offaly Older Person's Network had a busy 2021 despite Covid

Offaly Older Person's Network had a busy 2021 keeping people connected.

The network met via Zoom and had 25 meetings during the year to share information and to plan for a programme of activities.

These are difficult times for older people with many social activities cancelled or curtailed. Therefore, the network attempted to play its part to lessen social isolation, anxiety and loneliness.

Throughout 2021 Offaly Older Person’s Network played a very active role in identifying content and approaching interviewees for the weekly Chatters & Matters radio programme. The programme is broadcast by Midlands 103 on Sunday mornings from 8.00 to 9.00am and continues to grow in popularity.

The network is a partner organisation in 'The Way We Were' Offaly Age Friendly Alliance Writing Project Working Group and the book is currently at the printers. In May, the network hosted a Gathering event, via Zoom, at which 'The Way We Were' project was officially launched along with other information sharing.

Also in May, the network hosted an excellent Bealtaine Festival event via Zoom. Older people from around County Offaly provided the entertainment, which was enjoyed by up to 50 attendees.

Offaly Older Person's Network delivered a Positive Ageing Week programme at the end of September. Events included walks in Banagher, Daingean and Birr, Activator Pole sessions and the 'Good Old Days' event in The Charleville Centre in Tullamore.

In November, the network hosted a Storytelling event again via Zoom. Once again, the event was successful and older people told stories for all the participants’ enjoyment. Also in November, the network liaised with Laois Offaly Education & Training Board and as a result, older people participated on a Creative Writing course provided in Birr.

It is fair to say that the network had a successful year reaching out to lessen social isolation and members are currently planning for 2022. Thank you to the other Offaly Age Friendly Alliance member organisations that have worked with us during the year: Offaly County Council, An Garda Siochana, Laois Offaly Education & Training Board, Offaly Library Service, Offaly Sports Partnership, Offaly Older Person’s Council and Offaly Local Development Company.

Thanks also to Offaly PPN, Birr Castle Demesne, Tullamore Tribune, Midlands 103 and West Offaly Training for helping to make 2021 a successful year for the network. If anyone is interested in finding out more about, or you might be interested in joining, Offaly Older Person's Network then please contact facilitator Declan Costello at 087 6991226 or dcostello@offalyldc.ie.