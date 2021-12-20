Tullamore Christmas church ceremonies schedule

THE schedule of Christmas ceremonies at churches in the Tullamore area has been finalised.

Tullamore Roman Catholic parish said that following the recent updated Covid guidance, religious services in places of worship are unchanged regarding capacity, with all other protective measures in place to ensure the safety of the congregation.

The Tullamore parish asked parishioners to continue to wear masks at all times when visiting the parish churches, sanitise on the way in, receive Holy Communion on the hand and use the boxes provided at the doors for the plate collection and parish envelopes.



Ceremonies and Services

Tullamore Roman Catholic parish - Christmas Eve: Morning Masses, 7.45am and 10am; Vigil Masses, 5pm, 6.30pm and 9pm in Tullamore. Midnight in Durrow.

Christmas Day Masses: 8.30am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm in Tullamore. 11.30am in Durrow.

St Stephen's Day: Masses, 8.30am, 10am, 11.30am, 1pm. Durrow 11.30am.

Monday, December 27 to Saturday, January 1: Masses, 10am

Confessions on Christmas Eve: Reconciliation Service at 12 noon and Confessions 12-4pm.

Eucharistic Ministers are needed for the 5pm and 9pm Christmas Eve Masses and ministers are asked to leave their name in the sacristy.

In a statement published on the Tullamore parish bulletin, the priests and the parish team wished parishioners every peace and blessing this Christmas time: “A warm welcome home to those who have managed to travel and welcome to those who are visiting our parish this Christmas. We also remember family members and friends who are in other parts of the world; we are separated by distance but united in thought and prayer.”

The local Church of Ireland Christmas services are - Mid Week Advent Service: In-person or online in St Catherine's church, Tullamore, on Wednesday, December 22 at 8pm.

Christmas Eve: 5pm Family Service in St Catherine’s; 7.30pm St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass; 9.30pm St Brigid's, Clara.

Christmas Day: 10am St Brigids, Clara; 11.30am St Catherine’s, Tullamore.

December 26: 11am St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass.

All of the services at St Catherine's are livestreamed. The parish webcam can be accessed at www.tullamorechurchofireland.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church: Presbyterian Church, High Street, Sunday Service is at 11am. On Christmas Eve there are Carols by Candlelight at 6.30pm and 11.30pm (Book a place by calling 085 1435801). Social distancing is to be observed and Covid rules will be applied.