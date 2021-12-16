Permission granted for 18 retirement units in Offaly Village

Offaly county council has given approval for the construction of 18 retirement units in Ballincur
OFFALY County Council has granted permission for the construction of 18 retirement units with 6 one bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units at Ballincur, Kinnity, Offaly.
The application is in the name of Ronan Garry and permission is granted subject to a number of conditions. The application attracted one submission from a member of the public.
In 2009 an application by Keith Garry was granted conditional approval for 18 single storey retirement units to ''form part of a proposed retirement complex in conjunction with a proposed adjoining nursing home,'' also at Ballincur, Kinnity.
Before that in 2003 approval was sought for the construction of 24 two-bedroom single storey houses and a 50-bedroom single storey nursing home at Ballincur, Kinnitty, however, Offaly County Council declared this application by John E Garry to be invalid.
