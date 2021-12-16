Tullamore company wins appeal against large fee imposed by Offaly County Council

An image of how the nursing home will look on completion
Tullamore company John Flanagan Developments Ltd has won an appeal against a condition laid down by Offaly County Council when granting permission for a 244 bedroom, 4 storey nursing home and step down facility on the Tullamore by-pass.
The condition imposed by the council was for a development contribution fee of €225,738 to be paid prior to any work being carried out on the site.
An appeal was subsequently lodged by Scott Hobbs Planning Ltd on behalf of John Flanagan Developments, to An Bord Pleanala, describing the amount as ‘’onerous’’ and did not recognise a previous contribution payment of over €500,000 in respect of a development started in 2007 but not completed.
The appeal said it considered that the contribution scheme had not been properly applied by Offaly County Council.
An Bord Pleanala has agreed with the appellant and said the fee should be removed from the conditions laid down by the council when giving the nursing home the green light.
The facility will be located on the Wellwood Health Park site at Ardan/Puttaghan, just off the Tullamore N52 by-pass.
The skeleton of the structure which was started in 2007 is a familiar site on the by-pass. Work ground to a halt during the downturn in the economy.
Laois Offaly Education and Training board is seeking to develop a new training facility at Axis Business Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.