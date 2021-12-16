Tullamore company wins appeal against large fee imposed by Offaly County Council

Tullamore company John Flanagan Developments Ltd has won an appeal against a condition laid down by Offaly County Council when granting permission for a 244 bedroom, 4 storey nursing home and step down facility on the Tullamore by-pass.

The condition imposed by the council was for a development contribution fee of €225,738 to be paid prior to any work being carried out on the site.

An appeal was subsequently lodged by Scott Hobbs Planning Ltd on behalf of John Flanagan Developments, to An Bord Pleanala, describing the amount as ‘’onerous’’ and did not recognise a previous contribution payment of over €500,000 in respect of a development started in 2007 but not completed.

The appeal said it considered that the contribution scheme had not been properly applied by Offaly County Council.

An Bord Pleanala has agreed with the appellant and said the fee should be removed from the conditions laid down by the council when giving the nursing home the green light.

The facility will be located on the Wellwood Health Park site at Ardan/Puttaghan, just off the Tullamore N52 by-pass.

The skeleton of the structure which was started in 2007 is a familiar site on the by-pass. Work ground to a halt during the downturn in the economy.