Disadvantaged learners in Offaly to receive support

Disadvantaged learners in the Laois and Offaly region are to benefit from funding under the Mitigating against
Educational Disadvantage Fund (MAEDF) to encourage and support them through Further Education and
Training.
The Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund (MAEDF) aims to provide funding to support
educationally disadvantaged learners in accessing and participating in community education. The fund was
launched in 2020 by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris
TD, and is administered by SOLAS, the further education and training authority, and the 16 local Education and
Training Boards.
On 13th December 2021 the Minister announced an additional €6.85 million has been granted under this Fund.
"In light of the great successes of the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund in 2020, where €5.8m
was allocated to support community education, and in recognition of the continuing challenges in relation to
the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, I am delighted to announce that a further €6.85 million has been granted
under this Fund again this year, comprising over 1,000 initiatives.
"This Fund is specifically designed to tackle educational inequalities which continue to be highlighted by the
COVID-19 pandemic, and support access to community education. I would like to thank all the education
providers and learners who have engaged with the system - you continue to make a great difference in your
communities and your positive work in changing Irish society is to be commended."
In 2021 Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) has received €321,000 in funding, supporting 23
community projects and 345 individual learners throughout the region.
The projects vary from programmes to help support online learning, connect communities, and providing social
support to vulnerable people. Some of those who have already benefited from the fund are Offaly Traveller
Movement, Portlaoise Community & Family Resource Centre, Midlands Down Syndrome Centre, Laois Education
Centre, Laois Traveller Action Group and Offaly Local Development Company to name but a few.
Welcoming the funding, Barry Cowen TD for Laois-Offaly, said it reflected the Government's continued
commitment to education and training during the pandemic. "Blended learning is here to stay and the provision
of ICT devices to support almost 350 individuals will allow them to continue their studies and offer pathways in
their chosen field of study."
Categories eligible for funding consideration are:
Digital Technologies - Supply of devices, software and systems, or CPD training, to facilitate high quality
learning and delivery.
Learner Assistance Fund to help, where appropriate, with costs associated with course participation,
such as: books and class materials.
Outreach, Engagement and Mentoring Fund to assist with costs associated with activities such as
awareness raising, and services to promote re-engagement
