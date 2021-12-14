Offaly job clubs protest outside offices of Barry Cowen TD



EMPLOYEES of Job Clubs in Tullamore, Birr, and Portarlington, staged a protest outside the offices of Barry Cowen TD on Patrick Street, Tullamore this week.

The strike is an escalation of one which began last week and took place over two days following a Government decision to close the service at the end of this year.

Three days of protest will take place this week, followed by four days next week.

Majella Finlay, a leader at Tullamore Jobs Club, said, ’’we would meet with approximately 600 people a year. I have worked for 20 years there and I have helped 12,000 people in some way. We have stats on the people who have been placed in employment.,’’ said Majella.

‘’The people who we have been dealing with have no place to go now. We are losing our own jobs but the people who need us are still there. There is no plan for anybody to take care of them. There are no walk-ins. They are left totally in limbo.’’

Mary Oakley of the Portarlington Jobs Club described the work jobs clubs do in the community. ’’We are contracted to the Department of Social Protection, they refer people to us for help in getting a job. We will take people into workshops, we provide interview skills, CVs application forms, online processes for applying for jobs. We do full 4 week workshops, to help people to build up confidence to get back into work and be able to sell themselves. We stay with them until they have got something and found what they need to find. We would work a lot with them to make sure they are ok. It’s a community service, we don’t put pressure on them other than to say we know you want a job and we will help to get it for you. Whereas Turas Nua who have won the contract for this region, will only be paid by placement so it’s very much a privatisation and a commodification of unemployed people. They will be pushed into jobs they may not want or may not be able to get to properly.

People are being sent for jobs two hours away,’’ said Mary

There are 8 people in total employed in jobs clubs in Tullamore, Birr and Portarlington. To date all they have been told is their jobs will cease on December 31.

Catherine Greig of Birr Jobs Club said, ‘’We know nothing, we have been left completely in the dark. Every jobs club in the country is at risk, so that is 400 people being put out of jobs. So those who helped the unemployed will be unemployed too.’’

Peter Glynn, Siptu Sector Organiser also joined the picket. ‘’We are trying to put pressure on the Minister in relation to the decision to sell off the community sector. It has worked very well in the community, if you look at the joint Oireachtas report, it clearly stated it’s not the road to go and things should stay the way they are. People who work with the most vulnerable should carry on with that role. We have been engaging with the Minister but she hasn’t met us yet. We also did a presentation to the joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport,’’ he said.

Barry Cowen TD has sent us the Government position on the matter. In response to questions Minister Heather Humphries said: ‘’Members will be aware that my Department commissioned an external review of Local Employment Services (LES) and job clubs provision. This review, led by Indecon, involved extensive consultation with the service providers and culminated in the production of two reports in 2018. These reports recommended the consolidation of the LES and job clubs into a single service, which is the basis of the new regional employment service model.

The Indecon reports also recommended improving the governance of existing services, along with the need for open and competitive procurement for contracted employment services. As a next step, the Department then commissioned the Institute of Employment Studies and the Social Finance Foundation to advise on how best to proceed, taking account of the wider employment services landscape. These are not-for-profit organisations with international expertise in delivering employment and labour market and social change policies, and, again, these bodies consulted with service providers. They recommended a revised regional employment services model consolidating the services currently provided by LES and job clubs and focusing on people who are very distant from the labour market.’’

The Minister went on to say: ‘’Stopping the tender process is not an option and everybody in this House concerned about compliance with EU law and proper standards of transparency and governance knows that this is not an option.’’