8 year old Faith to cut her long hair to raise funds for Motor Neurone charity

8 year old Faith will cut 12 inches off her long hair for charity
8 year old Faith Burke Tracey, from Tullamore is cutting 12 inches from her hair this month to raise money and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association IMDA.
Sadly Faith lost her Nanny to this devastating disease in September and she wants to raise money for a charity that is a ''fantastic support to patients and their families.''
Charlie Bird's brave interview on the Late Late Show affected the whole country and will hopefully make people aware of charities like IMNDA who do so much to help.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so on https://www.idonate.ie/FaithsHairCutforMND.
