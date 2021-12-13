Search

13 Dec 2021

Only attend Tullamore hospital if absolutely necessary

Tullamore hospital is experiencing a very busy period and people should only attend if absolutely necessary

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital.

The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

''We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke. Our ED Services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone.''

''If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.''

