Tullamore people learning and loving the ukulele

A number of Tullamore people have taken to playing the ukulele and are loving it.

The Ukulele Project or Ukulele Céilí as it is called is organised by Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath, MGOW, and the group, which is for all ages is expanding across the two counties.

(MGOW started its first Intergenerational Ukulele Group in 2018 with family members from Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath’s partner schools St. Joseph’s and Scoil Eoin Phoil National Schools.

Even though expansion plans were interrupted by the introduction of restrictions, MGOW managed to keep the project going even as far as helping members to brush up on computer skills so they could join and take part in online meet ups and access accompanying digital resources.

Fast forward to Autumn 2021, and at last MGOW has met its long awaited aim of expanding the Intergenerational Ukulele Project across the counties of Offaly and Westmeath. Members of Tullamore, Rochfortbridge and Kilbeggan Men’s Sheds, Kilbeggan, Rochfortbridge and Tyrrellspass Active Retirement Groups, a brand new community group based in Columb Barracks, Mullingar, along with a parents and grandparents from St. Peters and St. Paul's National Schools in Athlone, have joined existing online groups and are receiving weekly tuition from a MGOW music educator.

In a regional development, MGOW and Laois made a successful joint application to Creative Ireland to source the necessary funds to progress each county's multi-generational projects into this new phase.

‘Whether it’s meeting virtually or face to face, Ukulele Céilí aims to create a welcoming space in the week for people young and old, to gather and learn a musical instrument; share songs, laughter and the joy of making music with others’ said Margaret Broome, Development Officer of Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath. ‘’It’s been fantastic to be able to connect with even more people through the involvement of our schools, families and the wider community. We are really looking forward to the day when our groups can come together for a mega play-along!’’

Groups and individuals based in Offaly and Westmeath interested in getting involved in 2022 are invited to email their details to musicgen@offalycoco.ie.

Ukulele Céilí is funded by Creative Ireland, Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath, Healthy Ireland and Offaly and Westmeath Active Aging.