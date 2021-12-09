Clara to receive €100,000 to develop masterplan for town

CLARA in County Offaly is to receive €100,000 in government funding. The money will be used to support the development of a unique masterplan for the town and to deliver ‘’the first ever Town Centre First Plans which will be key to tackling dereliction,'' said the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD.

Clara is one of 26 towns to benefit from €2.6 million in funding announced by the Minister.

The local authority will now be tasked with working closely with local community groups, retailers and the other members of the town in devising and delivering on the objectives of the masterplan.

This initiative is part of ‘Our Rural Future’ – the Government’s five-year strategy which is designed to reimagine and revitalise Rural Ireland. It is also linked to the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy and the forthcoming ‘Town Centre First Policy’, to be announced in the coming weeks.

Announcing the details Minister Humphreys said:

‘’It is envisaged that the Plans will cover the importance of “place-making”, town centre living, the social and economic purpose of the town, and respond to emerging opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation.''

Clara was selected based on submissions received from the Local Authority.

The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surrounds. Each Plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town & Village Renewal Scheme to resource delivery of these interventions.

Minister Humphreys continued:

“Our rural towns and villages play a central role in the lives of people in rural areas. They are where we live, work, shop and socialise. It is important that we ensure our towns and villages remain vibrant, vital and relevant places.’’