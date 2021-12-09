Search

09 Dec 2021

Greenlight for 36 metre high mobile and broadband tower in Offaly

An Bord Pleanala has granted permission for a 36 metre high mobile tower in Ard Geashill

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Offaly County Council to grant permission for a 36 metre high mobile and broadband lattice tower at Ard Geashill, Tullamore.

The application by Cignal Infrastructure Limited drew three observations. The objections related to health impacts, property devaluation, statement of compliance from the International Radiation Protection Association and proximity to houses. They also said there had been no consultation by the applicant with residents. The removal of hedgerow and increase in environmental noise levels as well as the traffic hazard during construction were other factors.

Responding to the concerns of residents the applicant said that the site is designed to support 3G and 4G broadband communications for multiple operators including future technology rollout. The applicant said the proposed development will bring significant improvement in the provision of mobile and broadband data services to the area and close a large coverage gap on the R420 regional road and other local roads.

It is proposed to position the telecommunications tower within a field off a local road. There is a railway line running immediately to the south of the tower location, and the location is approximately 60 metres east of a bridge over the railway line.  It is a rural area and there is some housing within the general vicinity. There is a tree/hedge line along the boundaries of the field. The site has an area of 0.0223 hectares, the An Bord Pleanala inspector noted.

Granting permission the Board said it is considered that, subject to compliance with revised conditions the proposed development would be in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Offaly County Development Plan 2021- 2027, and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.

