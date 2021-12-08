Man admits falsely imprisoning two people in Offaly

Man appeared at Tullamore Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning two others in Edenderry
A MAN pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment when he appeared before Tullamore Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Damian Prokopowicz, 33, Apartment 8, Block F, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry was arraigned on two counts of false imprisonment.
He admitted falsely imprisoning Valeriu Plop and Lukas Skritulskas on January 22 last.
Mr Prokopowicz, who was assisted in court by an interpreter, did not speak other than to reply “Guilty” when the court registrar read out the charges.
Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again on April 5 next year for sentencing.
Judge Johnson also ordered the preparation of a probation report as requested by counsel for the accused, Colm Smyth, SC.
The judge also ordered the preparation of victim impact statements in advance of the sentencing hearing.
