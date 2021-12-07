Harassment on social media is crime says top Offaly garda

HARASSMENT on social media is a crime like any other form of harassment, a garda superintendent said on Monday.

Supt Eamon Curley, Tullamore, was responding to a query from Cllr Mark Hackett at a virtual meeting of the Offaly joint policing committee.

Cllr Hackett asked if gardai record harassment of different types on social media, whether it's racist, sexual or threatening behaviour.

“How do they deal with it and also, have they advice for the public on how they should deal with this sort of behaviour?” asked the Green Party councillor.

Supt Curley said harassment is a crime and one of the methods used to harass people was by way of social media.

“We investigate [it] as a crime and our advice to the public is if they are a victim of any form of harassment whether it's by use of social media or any other electronic or personal means to report it to the gardai and it will be investigated,” said the garda superintendent.

“We have tools and options available to us in our computer crime section to help us out in relation to the analysis of electronic devices to assist.”