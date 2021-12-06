Offaly householders asked to name their waste collectors

IN an effort to stamp out dumping, Offaly householders have been receiving letters asking who their waste collector is.

According to Cllr Sean O'Brien over 530 letters seeking such declarations have been issued and while “quite a number” have replied, others have not.

A certain number of people have responded by engaging a refuse collector but Cllr O'Brien said more needed to be done.

“We have to keep pressure on people,” said the Independent councillor from Tullamore.

Cllr Neil Feighery agreed the move was a good one and the Fine Gael representative added: “People have to show where their waste is being disposed of and that it's with one of the reputable licensed operators.”

Responding to a report presented at an Offaly joint policing committee meeting on Monday, his party colleague from Kinnitty, Cllr John Clendennen, said there had be some “carrot and stick” when dealing with dumping.

“Definitely we need to continue with the whole element of pursuing individuals but there is an education element as well,” said Cllr Clendennen.

The councillor also suggested that twice a year “open days” be held at the civic amenity sites where the public could dispose of items such as mattresses, large white goods and furniture free of charge.

Mark Connolly, an official with the County Council, said just under 1,000 complaints about litter had been investigated by the local authority so far this year and 159 fines had been issued.

There were almost 300 litter picks and clean-ups organised by the council resulting in the disposal of over 73 tonnes of material.

A number of prosecutions were going through the courts. “All cases that have been heard have been successful in convictions under the Waste Management Act with the exception of a couple,” said Mr Connolly.

Cllr Peter Ormond, Fianna Fail, said it was good that there had been “significant improvements” in enforcement and fines.

The meeting was also told that Cllr Neil Feighery, Fine Gael, had previously suggested that disposal of mattresses be offered free of charge on occasion to discourage dumping.