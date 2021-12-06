Search

06 Dec 2021

Man appears in court after Gardai find over €700 worth of fireworks in his house in Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune Court Reporter


A man found with fireworks in his house appeared on a summons for being in possession of the articles for the purposes of selling and supplying.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said the fireworks were found during a search of the man's house and had a market value of €750. A ‘’tick list’’ was also found.

Michael Power (56) 30, Cloncollig, Tullamore, admitted they were his and said he was selling them to family and friends.

Mr Power was not working and is a family man with 5 children his solicitor Aisling Maloney said. Ms Maloney said the defendant had bought them to entertain the children around Halloween. She said the list was to decide which fireworks to give to different children.

Judge Staines put the case back to February 23, 2022, for the preparation of a restorative justice report. 

