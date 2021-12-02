Pregnant Tullamore women and partners can avail of walk in vaccinations

PREGNANT women from Tullamore who are attending maternity services in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise or the Regional Hospital Mullingar can avail of dose 1 and dose 2 vaccines at special walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set up at the Hospital or local covid-19 vaccination centres at Laois Vaccination Centre, St Fintans Campus or Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. In Mullingar at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar Outpatients Department

The HSE say the dates and times for Portlaoise and Mullingar are Thursday 10.30am to 4pm and Saturday 10.30 am to 4pm.

Women and their partners are welcome for vaccination. Further information on vaccines in pregnancy can be read here: https://bit.ly/3CpIyMo and the Royal College of Physicians Ireland (RCPI) have developed a suite of information resources which can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/316pchE

Prof Chris Fitzpatrick, Clinical Lead for the vaccination programme for the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group and a Consultant Obstetrician said:

“The walk-in vaccination clinics have proved to be a very popular option for people who have not been able to make a scheduled appointment. Although we are well advanced in the vaccination programme, we know there are still people requiring vaccination. Covid-19 poses significant risks in pregnancy to both mothers and their unborn babies - including admission to intensive care and stillbirth. There is now considerable evidence to show COVID-19 vaccines are very safe throughout all of pregnancy, and offer the very best protection to women who are pregnant. Both NIAC and the HSE recommend women who are pregnant or trying for a baby to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We therefore appeal to women and their partners as well as other family members to get the vaccine. We will continue to work with obstetricians, midwives and GPs to ensure we can provide clinics with the necessary flexibility to meet the additional needs of women who are pregnant - and greatly appreciate the feedback that we have received from women attending our vaccination centres".