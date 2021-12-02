Council housing representative summoned to Tullamore court

A man who became homeless after a barring order was imposed on him by the court was told by Judge Catherine Staines to go to Offaly County Council who would provide him with accommodation.

At this week’s Tullamore district court, Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant that if he didn’t get satisfaction he was to return to the court and she would call for a representative of Offaly County Council to come before her.

The defendant later returned and his solicitor Donal Farrelly told Judge Staines that he had gone to the council with Garda Burke and was told there was nothing they could do for him as he wasn’t on the housing list.

Judge Staines said that wasn’t right and she asked Mr Farrelly to contact Offaly County Council for someone to come down to the court.

When Monica Cleary, housing officer with the council arrived, she told the judge that a number of staff had been at meetings or working remotely but said the homeless staff would be contacting the defendant.

Judge Staines explained that if there was no place for the defendant to go he might go back to his parent’s house which would put him in breach of a barring order.

Responding, Ms Cleary told Judge Staines that it was very difficult to get hostel or emergency accommodation. But she said he was on the housing list.

Judge Staines told Ms Cleary the defendant had only been made homeless the night before.

She asked him if he was on any housing list. ‘’Not that I know of,’’ replied the defendant.

Ms Cleary said she would discuss the matter with the defendant and said there was a possibility of a B&B. She later returned to say she had found accommodation in Kilbeggan.

Judge Staines asked how the man would get to Kilbeggan, Ms Cleary said the council would arrange that. The judge adjourned the case to next Monday.