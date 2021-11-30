Speeding motorists are a worry for residents along Offaly road

RESIDENTS living along Clontarf Road in Tullamore are seeking speed tables and ramps at the top, middle and bottom of the road.
Speeding motorists are a deep cause of concern for residents living on the road which leads into the town centre and schools on both sides.
At the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Declan Harvey asked senior executive engineer John Connelly if something could be done.
Responding Mr Connelly said the road will be assessed under a Transportation Study which is being commissioned for Tullamore.
The study will examine all aspects of transportation, including vehicular, pedestrian, cycling and public transportation within the study area. Strategic recommendations will follow concerning roads infrastructure and network planning for the town. The study will be carried out in conjunction with the Local Area Plan.
Tullamore will be used as a template for other areas around the county.
